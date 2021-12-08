Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,136 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.