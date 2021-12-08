ProVise Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

NYSE EOG opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

