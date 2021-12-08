ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 79.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -223.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $2,546,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,560.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,740 shares of company stock worth $120,455,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

