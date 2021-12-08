ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,665 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $865,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.