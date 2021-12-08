Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) VP Sells $8,479,500.00 in Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PSA opened at $340.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $344.42. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Public Storage by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after buying an additional 260,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.