Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

