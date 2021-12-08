PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.250-$9.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.06 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.PVH also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.940-$1.940 EPS.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.68. 22,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,514. PVH has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.94.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

