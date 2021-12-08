Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Issued By Wedbush

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE:SKX opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

