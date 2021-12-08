Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.09 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

