Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.70. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,232,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

