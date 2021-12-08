Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

