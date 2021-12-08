Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of C$2.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.85 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTRH shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.80 price objective on Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

