Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

