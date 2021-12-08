Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.