Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $55,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 289.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $141.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

