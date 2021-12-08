Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $277.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.41 and its 200-day moving average is $275.98.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

