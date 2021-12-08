Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.5% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average of $179.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $340.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

