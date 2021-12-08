Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,770 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62.

