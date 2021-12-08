Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.65

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.65 and last traded at $160.44, with a volume of 30088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

