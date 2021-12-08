Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.38. Quotient has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 114.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

