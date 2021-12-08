Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 8,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

