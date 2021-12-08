Raise (RAISE) Hits Market Capitalization of $49,914.70

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00220540 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

