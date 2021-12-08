Ramsey Quantitative Systems Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Ford Motor accounts for about 1.9% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Ford Motor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 235,684 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,846,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

