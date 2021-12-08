Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE AX opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

