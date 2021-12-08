Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $209,000 Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 485,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in STORE Capital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

