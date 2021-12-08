Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 330 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

