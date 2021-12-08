Real Estate Investors’ (RLE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £69.96 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.90. Real Estate Investors has a 52 week low of GBX 30.85 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 43 ($0.57).

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

