Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 1.8%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $49.36. Approximately 7,761,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,274,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 70,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $694,000.

