Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.58. 110,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,190. Real Matters has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$20.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$678.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.