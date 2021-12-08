Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.50.

RETA opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

