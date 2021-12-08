Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $112.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $59.01, with a volume of 44592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $113.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.