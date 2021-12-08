Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tharisa (THS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tharisa (LON: THS) recently:

12/2/2021 – Tharisa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.52) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Tharisa had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Tharisa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.05) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Tharisa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.05) price target on the stock.

LON:THS opened at GBX 116.66 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Tharisa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 89.60 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($2.07). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.59.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

