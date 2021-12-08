Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.88. 35,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,880,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

