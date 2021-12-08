Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. 470,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,791,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

