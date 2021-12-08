Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 392,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of CarLotz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarLotz alerts:

LOTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

LOTZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,824. The stock has a market cap of $352.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CarLotz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. On average, analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.