Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 2.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $1,248.16. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,272.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,241.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

