Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,307. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

