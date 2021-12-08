Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $148.49. 2,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average of $132.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

