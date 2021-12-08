Redmond Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 139,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,536. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DRH. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

