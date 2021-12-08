Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $18.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $653.90. 28,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,499. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $606.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,611,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

