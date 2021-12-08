Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €62.00 ($69.66) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.85 ($42.52).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €29.91 ($33.60) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.39. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a one year high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

