ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) to Repurchase $50.00 million in Stock

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SOL traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,441. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $407.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.42.

SOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

