Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.91 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after acquiring an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 939,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.