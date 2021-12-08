Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.91 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $11.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after acquiring an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 939,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.