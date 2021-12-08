Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USPH. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

