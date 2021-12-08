Research Analysts Set Expectations for Science Applications International Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Science Applications International by 31.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

