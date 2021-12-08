Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Choice Hotels International (CHH)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/3/2021 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $114.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $114.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2021 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported third-quarter 2021 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from continual expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements. Also, focus on the loyalty program bodes well. The company continues to focus on expansion strategies, enhancement of the mid-scale brand as well as transformation and advancement of the Comfort brands to drive growth in the upcoming periods. However, we believe that the pandemic is likely to persist and have an adverse material impact on the company and the hospitality industry.”

11/9/2021 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $128.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CHH stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,254. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average is $127.13.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 40.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,913,000 after acquiring an additional 255,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

