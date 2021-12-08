Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $566.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 199,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 451.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

