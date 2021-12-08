Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $75.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.