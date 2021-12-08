Reviewing Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Jones Soda’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.82 $9.87 million N/A N/A Jones Soda $11.90 million 4.62 -$3.00 million ($0.02) -40.50

Vintage Wine Estates has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vintage Wine Estates and Jones Soda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus target price of 14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 42.13%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A Jones Soda -9.67% -27.93% -14.87%

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Jones Soda on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

