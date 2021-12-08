Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:RONIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 13th

Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:RONIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 13th. Rice Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.